Five area students earned SUNY Jamestown Community College’s honors citation during the 2020-21 academic year.
Those earning the citation were Carolyn Krenzel of Olean, Rhiley Langworthy of Bolivar, Ashley Miller and Tanisha Sprester of Allegany and Kira Steinwandt of Olean.
To be awarded JCC’s honors citation, a student is required to successfully complete a globally-focused honors symposium course as well as two project-based honors courses.
JCC President Daniel DeMarte and Lisa Cooper, honors program coordinator, congratulated the students who received honors cords and certificates.