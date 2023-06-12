BELMONT — Republicans in five Allegany County towns may start heading to the polls on Saturday for local primary elections.
Allegany County Board of Elections officials announced the candidates seeking 10 positions in five towns in the June 27 contest:
- Town of Allen: Edgar J. Allen Jr., Judith A. Allen, Richard Hunt and Jeff Steadman are seeking two town board nominations.
- Town of Almond: Jo-Anne Freeland and Daniel P. Hegarty are seeking the town supervisor nomination.
- Town of Angelica: Donald C. Case, Elwyn C. Gordon and William C. Weaver are seeking two town board nominations.
- Town of Friendship: Carolyn Carney, Linda Mascho and Michelle R. Baker are seeking two town board nominations.
- Town of Wirt: Alice J. Dunbar, Rob Putnam and Mike Scott are seeking two town board nominations. Curtis Rung Sr. and John Sheets are seeking the highway superintendent nomination.
Voting in person in the towns with primaries will be held from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on June 27. No other towns will host primaries, and no other parties will hold primaries. New York primaries are closed -- only registered members of a party are allowed to vote in a party’s primary. For questions on voter registration, voting or the primaries, call (585) 268-9294.
Early voting hours will be held at two sites -- The Board of Elections office, 8 Willets Ave., Belmont; and at the Friendship Bingo Hall, 6 E. Main St. This is a change from the regular early voting site in Wellsville, elections officials reported.
Hours in Belmont Board of Elections office include:
- Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- June 20, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 22, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- June 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- June 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hours at the Friendship Bingo Hall include:
- Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 20, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- June 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.