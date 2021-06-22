LATHAM — Four members of the New York Army National Guard from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have received promotions.
Kane Carlson of Steamburg, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, was promoted to private first class.
Nathan Wilber of West Valley, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, was promoted to private first class.
Elysa Tylor of Cuba, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to private.
Tyler Richardson of Delevan, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, was promoted to staff sergeant.