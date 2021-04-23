BELMONT — The third of eight accused in the brutal death of Nicholas Burdge has been sentenced to state prison.
Brandon Poehmel, 22, of Wellsville, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison following a guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony. Judge Thomas Brown handed down the sentence.
Poehmel, the third person sentenced to double-digit prison terms in the case, was one of eight people charged in connection to Budge being tied to a chair and then beaten and stabbed to death in March 2020. After his death, his body was wrapped in plastic and bedsheets and tossed into the Genesee River, where his body was discovered.
The sentence comes a week after a seventh person pleaded guilty in connection to the case — four have pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and the first two to be sentenced received 16-year and 10-year state prison terms.
Prosecutors report only the case of Howard Burroughs, 41, is left to be decided. Burroughs previously entered a plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy, first-degree gang assault and second-degree kidnapping.