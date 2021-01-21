Three area students were named to the dean's or president's lists for the fall semester at their respective universities.

Kala Cousins of Eldred, Pa., a marine science major, was on the dean's list at Coastal Carolina University of Conway, S.C.

Isaiah Scott of Wellsville was on the president's list at Shenandoah University of Winchester, Va., for attaining a grade point average of at least 3.90.

• Tyler Liskow of Randolph, an agricultural engineering student at Iowa State University, was on the dean's list.

