Three area students were named to the dean's or president's lists for the fall semester at their respective universities.
• Kala Cousins of Eldred, Pa., a marine science major, was on the dean's list at Coastal Carolina University of Conway, S.C.
• Isaiah Scott of Wellsville was on the president's list at Shenandoah University of Winchester, Va., for attaining a grade point average of at least 3.90.
• Tyler Liskow of Randolph, an agricultural engineering student at Iowa State University, was on the dean's list.