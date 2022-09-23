Alfred State

The Alfred State Open championship team of Timothy O'Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell and Travis Benson. The foursome shot a 62.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Seventeen teams competed at the 2nd Annual Alfred State Open organized by the Class of 1978 at the Springville Country Club.

The event raised just under $3,000 for the ASC Development Fund and the Class of ’78 Endowed Fund. Rob Brado was the winner of the raffle for a spot on the Mary Huntington Plaque and the Springville Country Club won a raffle for a stainless-steel fire pit donated by Barrett Price (a member of the '78 class) of Bear Metal Works.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social