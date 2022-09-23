ALFRED — Seventeen teams competed at the 2nd Annual Alfred State Open organized by the Class of 1978 at the Springville Country Club.
The event raised just under $3,000 for the ASC Development Fund and the Class of ’78 Endowed Fund. Rob Brado was the winner of the raffle for a spot on the Mary Huntington Plaque and the Springville Country Club won a raffle for a stainless-steel fire pit donated by Barrett Price (a member of the '78 class) of Bear Metal Works.
The team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell and Travis Benson took home the team honors with a score of 62.
Gregory Haeseler, a member of the class, was pleased with the event.
“Our vision for this tournament is to attract Alfred State alumni who appreciate and enjoy the game of golf, to have some fun, and to raise some dollars to support the college's students," he said. "We are so grateful for how well the event turned out and are already looking forward to the 3rd Annual in September 2023.”
In 2021, seven teams gathered for the inaugural event while this year 17 teams of alumni and friends of the college gathered. Alums traveled from California, Colorado, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.
Alfred State's president, Dr. Steven Mauro, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Craig Clark and Director of Development Jason Sciotti participated along with other members of the college community.