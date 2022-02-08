BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension will sponsor the 29th annual Rural Landowner Workshop on March 5.
The program will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Following the opening session, there will be three concurrent sessions, with multiple classes per session to choose from.
The Rural Landowner Workshop is a regional program involving several agencies that provide educational information and outreach to landowners. Presenters are brought in from both private and public sectors to provide participants with up-to-date information.
Exhibitors from forestry related business, civic organizations and agencies will also be on hand to address landowner questions.
The opening session will be Just the Facts — The Past, Present, and Future of New York’s Forests and Forest Products with Craig Vollmer, Executive Director of the New York Forest Owners Association.
Some additional topics include: Thinning your Woods; Creating Young Forest Wildlife Habitat; Silviculture; More Bees Please; Forest Mushroom Cultivation; and Forest Gardening 10.
There will also be three invasive species sessions with DEC recertification credits, including: Aquatic Invasive, Swallow-wort Biocontrol and Addressing Hemlock Woolly Adelgid.
The program will be held at Pioneer Central High School located on County Line Road in Yorkshire.
There is a cost for this program and pre-registration is required. Discounted Early Bird Registration deadline is Feb. 18.
For more information or to register, contact Lynn Bliven at lao3@cornell.edu or 585-268-7644 ext. 18.
Accommodations for persons with disabilities may be requested by calling (525) 268-7644 ext. 10, no later than 10 days prior to the event, to ensure sufficient time to make arrangements. Requests received after this date will be met when possible.