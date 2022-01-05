More than 300 total COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, but no deaths were reported.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Health reported 224 new cases — a new single-day record during the pandemic — bringing the total to date to 12,422. Of those cases, 609 are active with 39 hospitalized; 11,506 are recovered; and 214 deaths have been reported.
Over the past seven days, the county has averaged 12.2% of all tests coming back positive, up from about 8% for much of last week.
Officials reported 572 quarantined contacts, up 103 from Tuesday.
Of the cases reported Wednesday, 173 were unvaccinated, while 51 were fully vaccinated — about 22.8%.
Across the county, 54.8% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 50.1% have received a completed vaccine series.
Health officials encouraged residents to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, stay home and get tested. Register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test.
THE ALLEGANY County Department of Health reported 84 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 7,523. Of those cases, 7,145 recoveries have been reported.
No new COVID-related deaths were reported Wednesday, with the state Department of Health reporting 138 deaths in state-licensed facilities since March 2020.
County officials reported 509 quarantines or isolations, up from 403 on Tuesday and 333 on Monday.
The county will host a series of free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics this month. Clinics will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at the Belmont American Legion post. Visit www.alleganyco.com to register. No testing will be held Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The county health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage residents to wear a face mask properly, maintain social distance, wash hands frequently and get vaccinated.
Vaccine clinics will be held through January, county health authorities reported. Clinics will be hosted Wednesday, as well as Jan. 8, 12, 19 and 28. Clinics include first and second doses, boosters and pediatric dose sessions. To access clinic registrations, visit www.alleganyco.com or www.vaccinefinder.org.
Call (585) 268-9250 with questions or for help scheduling appointments.