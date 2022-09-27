CUBA — The Cuba Council of Churches and the Rushford Area Ministerium are planning for the upcoming Christmas Holiday Assistance Program. This program helps provide hope during the holiday season for families and individuals in need in the Cuba/Rushford school district.
Officials hope to raise $14,000 in 2022, which would assist around 250 children and their families.
The program assisted 119 children in 50 families in 2021 due to donations. Aid included gift certificates for Christmas groceries and children’s gifts, canned/boxed food items, and gently used winter clothing. The groups are partnering with the Cuba-Rushford Toys for Kids program, officials said, with a one-stop distribution site to minimize duplicative efforts between the groups.
Two ways to assist include:
- Checks should be made payable to “Holiday Assistance Program” and mailed to Rev. Jonathan Ward, c/o North Park Wesleyan Church, 32 Spring St. Cuba, NY 14727.
- Boxed and canned food items or other donations can be brought from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6 to Cuba First Baptist Church.