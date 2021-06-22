Two teachers in Allegany County school districts have received grants for their continued graduate work from a retired teachers organization.
Janet Prentice, a physical education teacher at Cuba-Rushford Elementary School, and Genesee Valley Central School teacher Kristen Sanasith both received the Barrie Fleegel Active Educator Award from the Central Western Zone Retired Educators of New York.
The awards support teachers who are continuing their graduate work education financially through a competitive grant process.
In her application, Prentice stated, "I entered the field of education because I had an amazing physical education teacher, and I wanted to be just like her. Physical education is a field dominated by men, but I think it's so important for girls to see a role model that looks like them.
"I love that I can make an impact on a student's overall health and wellness that can help them achieve any goal they set for themself."
Sanasith is completing certification in childhood education/ birth to second grade.
"I've known I was meant to be a teacher since the second grade," she wrote in her application. "I never considered any other profession for myself. I am drawn to the earliest stages of literacy development as well as establishing life habits emotionally and socially.
"My goal is to invest in the youngest years of our district's program as we continue to support our young learners and their families."
Sandy Kushner, past president of the retired teachers group, presented the award certificates to Prentice and Sanasith.