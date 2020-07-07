ALFRED — Ten Allegany County members of the high school class of 2020 have each been awarded scholarships to attend Alfred State in the fall.
• Dutch MacCartney of Wellsville was awarded a $1,000 Alumni Scholarship. A 2020 graduate of Whitesville Central School, he has been accepted into the heavy equipment, truck and diesel technician program.
• Samantha Wilcox of Fillmore was awarded a $2,487 Floyd and Eleanor Rose Endowed Scholarship. She has been accepted into the agricultural technology program.
• Emma Bower of Fillmore was awarded a $1,350 Shaw Family Endowed Scholarship. She has been accepted into the agricultural business program.
• Brendan Graves of Scio was awarded a $200 Allegany County School Food Service Association Scholarship. He has been accepted into the culinary arts program.
• Ethan Wonderling of Wellsville was awarded a $1,750 Michael K. Gowdy Memorial Scholarship. He has been accepted into the undeclared major program.
• Eric Morehouse of Wellsville was awarded a $1,750 Michael K. Gowdy Memorial Scholarship. He has been accepted into the liberal arts & sciences: social science program.
• Ethan Burke of Angelica was awarded a $325 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Endowed Scholarship. He has been accepted into the forensic science technology program.
• Megan Coleman of Angelica was awarded a $575 Suzanne Malachesky Memorial Endowed Scholarship. She has been accepted into the nursing program.
• Josie Nolan of Wellsville was awarded a $125 Steuben Trust Annual Award. She has been accepted into the business administration program.
• Madison Graham of Andover was awarded a $1,000 Evelyn Turner Culinary Arts Annual Scholarship (in memory of Henry “Hank” Turner). Graham has been accepted into the culinary arts program.