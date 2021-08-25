LITTLE VALLEY — Another death and almost two dozen new COVID-19 infections were reported by Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials on Wednesday.
County officials reported 22 new cases, bringing the total to date to 6,032. Of those cases, 130 are active — including seven hospitalizations — 5,790 have recovered, and 112 deaths have been reported by county officials. Another 511 people are in quarantine.
An 86-year-old woman was identified at the latest death. She developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment, said Dr. Kenneth Watkins, director of the county health department.
To date, 3,197 people in the southeast corner of the county have tested positive — 53% of all cases and an increase of six from Tuesday. Another 1,155 have been reported in the northeast, 921 have been reported in the southwest, and 759 have been reported in the northwest.
Cattaraugus County's reported death toll does not appear to be affected by reporting inconsistencies at the state level after Gov. Kathy Hochul reported Wednesday that the state's tally of fatalities was about 12,000 below that reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That discrepancy, she said, is attributed to the state relying on reporting from hospitals and other care facilities, while the CDC also tracks deaths occurring at homes or hospice situations.
According to state figures, Cattaraugus County has recorded 94 deaths, or 17 fewer than reported by county health officials.
Allegany County officials did not provide updated data on Wednesday, but a release from the state Department of Health indicated there were 10 new cases and no new fatalities. State death tallies — at 88 as of Tuesday — may be lower than what the CDC would report, but the CDC does not release data on counties with fewer than 100 deaths, citing privacy concerns.
The CDC ranks Cattaraugus County as a county with "high" transmission — 100 cases per 100,000 per week or more, the highest rating, while Allegany County is marked as having "substantial" spread of between 25 and 50 per 100,000 residents in the last week.
The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in a county of high community transmission.
Two counties are ranked as having "moderate" spread, while nine counties have reported "substantial" spread. 51 counties in the state are now rated as having high levels of spread.
Every state in the country except Maine are reportedly seeing high levels of spread under the guidelines.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.