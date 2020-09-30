Allegany trailer park faces deadline today on fines

ALLEGANY — An Allegany mobile home park faces a deadline today to pay $925 in fines for operating without a permit, a water-quality violation and failure to remove garbage.
On Sept. 2, the Cattaraugus County Board of Health voted to fine Sherwood Court owner Thomas Gilray for the violations at the Four Mile Road mobile home park, home to 13 families.
The fines were to be paid by today or the owner could face daily fines. The board had also threatened to close the trailer park without improvements.
The health department cited the water-quality violation on April 21, when discolored water came out of a faucet of a sink in a home at the park. The application for an annual permit was mailed to Gilray on May 7, according to Administrative Judge David Porter, who recommended the fines.
The coronavirus pandemic had put administrative hearings on hold until last month.
Supervising Public Sanitarian Raymond Jordan said Tuesday that the fines had not been paid by mid-afternoon, but they could be paid today without penalty.
A resident of the trailer court, Phillip Butler, said residents had never been notified by the health department of the park’s water-quality violation, high levels of manganese and iron in the water, which gives it a discolored appearance.
“I don’t drink the water or let my cats drink it,” said Butler, who is disabled. “I buy bottled water. It wasn’t like this when I moved in five years ago.”
Health officials told Butler the water in the park tested OK.
Butler said there has been no notification about the water to residents who own their mobile homes.
Jordan said that while the discoloration was unattractive and might stain clothes being laundered, the water was OK to drink.
“The results of water samples show the water is safe to drink,” Jordan told the Olean Times Herald. “If the water was not safe to drink, we would have advised the residents.”
The color of the water is not aesthetically pleasing and can be a nuisance washing clothes, Jordan said. “It is not unsafe to drink.”
Dr. Joseph Bohan, Board of Health president, commented during the meeting earlier this month that the water coming out of the tap looked like a chocolate milkshake.
Jordan said Environmental Health Director Eric Wohlers plans to meet soon with the owner to settle on a plan to remove the manganese and iron from the water.
The water tests are required for the operating permit to be granted, Porter said. The latest samples showed high levels of manganese and iron, which may require new equipment to remove. Notices have been mailed to residents.