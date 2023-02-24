ALLEGANY — The Town of Allegany is proposing to eliminate one of two town justice posts.

Residents can voice their opinions on the proposal to abolish one town justice post at a public hearing at 7 p.m. March 14 in the town hall on Main Street.

