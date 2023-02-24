ALLEGANY — The Town of Allegany is proposing to eliminate one of two town justice posts.
Residents can voice their opinions on the proposal to abolish one town justice post at a public hearing at 7 p.m. March 14 in the town hall on Main Street.
Town Justice David F. Porter’s term expires at the end of 2025, while the other town justice seat has been vacant since December when Alan L. Spears resigned. That four-year term expires Dec. 31.
Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins said, “We had a justice retire. I am a fan of doing as much as we can with as little as possible.”
After consulting with Porter and with Allegany village officials, it was determined that one justice from the town and Allegany Village Justice Lance R. Brennan could handle the caseload.
“Between us and the village, we should be able to handle the caseload,” Higgins said. “We’ve talked about it for a while. I don’t have strong feelings one way or another.”
The resolution to abolish one of the town justice posts is subject to a permissive referendum.
It would take petitions with the signatures equal to or more than 5% of the number of town residents who voted in the 2022 election for New York governor, but not less than 100 signatures of residents of the town.
The resolution will take place 30 days after the public hearing unless there is a petition for a permissive referendum. In that case, it would take place 30 days after an affirmative vote.