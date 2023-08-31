Allegany Town Board expected to address Five Mile Road trail study

ALLEGANY — A year-long study on a possible Five Mile Road trail commissioned by the Allegany Town Board has been completed and presented to the board.
Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins said the study by GObike of Buffalo and funded by the Ralph Wilson Foundation, will be discussed by town board members at the Sept. 12 meeting.
Higgins expressed disappointment that community support for a 3.5-mile trail from Birch Run Road to the Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School — particularly among Five Mile Road residents — is not strong.
GObike estimated the cost of a path or sidewalk and paved shoulders with bike lanes ranged from $14.6 million to $17.6 million. That’s a lot of fundraising and grants, Higgins said.
The goal was to improve safety and improve access to the school from the village as well as consider future connectivity with the Allegheny Valley River Trail and a future Southern Tier Trail.
A creekside trail was considered as picturesque, but it did not address Five Mile Road issues and did not involve the public right-of-way, Higgins said. Anything off the public right-of way would be a tough sell, he added.
Five Mile Road residents favored a trail along West Five Mile Road and West Five Mile Road residents favored a Five Mile Road trial route, Higgins said.
The Allegany supervisor said he’d like to see the Five Mile Road corridor designated bike friendly roads from the school to Birch Run Road to the school, as well as along the River Road to Route 16. “I’d like the county to think about it in future plans. The shoulders are very small.”
The town board will also be looking to discuss reducing the speed limit on Five Mile Road from the current 45 mph outside the village, Higgins said.
During the GObike speed study of the Five Mile Road corridor, speeds of up to 124 mph and 95 mph were detected. The study found about 40% of the traffic exceeded the 45 mph speed limit.
“There’s a lot of traffic there and a lot of houses,” Higgins said. “If I lived there, I’d be in favor of reducing the speed limit.”
He hopes the study will encourage future town boards to consider trails again down the road.
The report states: “Five Mile Road was also the most feasible alignment alternative since it was not anticipated to require acquisition of property and potential designs could fit within the county-owned right-of-way.”
Higgins said he plans to make the study available to Cattaraugus County legislators from Allegany, Donald Benson and Robert Parker, as well as the legislature’s Public Works Committee and the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.
The study largely addressed safety concerns. GObike “recommends that the Town of Allegany advocate for incremental changes to Five Mile Road.” More significantly, The project team recommends implementation of a middle-of-the-road option, such as Design Option 2, with a paved shoulder and generous buffer that would minimally disrupt neighboring residents, while narrowing travel lanes to both designate safe space for people bicycling and reduce vehicle speeds.”
Elements of the study could be implemented by the county and town with design features at areas of concern along Five Mile Road, Higgins said.
In the next five or 10 years, areas of Five Mile Road will look increasingly like the village, Higgins said. The study addresses quality of life issues residents face, including speeding and heavy truck traffic. A slim majority of Five Mile Road residents supported a lower speed limit in the survey.
There were three community meetings by GObike and town officials to gauge support for the proposed trail starting back in September 2022.
“Maybe we should have approached it differently,” Higgins said. “Change is difficult, I understand. There were many people in favor of the trail, but most were not from the Five Mile Road.”
Higgins said, “It was definitely a good thing to do the study. Allegany was lucky to get this study fso we can get ideas on how to move into the future.”
He thanked the Ralph Wilson Foundation for sponsoring the $50,000 study and GObike for performing the study and its recommendations.