The Red house sawmill now has a brand-new $24,000 metal roof that help will assure preservation of the mill for decades to come.

RED HOUSE — Thanks to a grant written by the Friends of Allegany State Park, the Red House sawmill is now sporting a new metal roof, helping assure preservation of the mill for decades to come.

Paul Crawford, president of the Friends, said the grant was provided by Parks & Trails New York in the amount of $21,555 with a 10% match of $2,395 from the Friends for a total of $23,950.

