QUAKER RUN — Picture the scene: a beautiful summer evening in Allegany State Park, great live music and you are smack in the middle of it.
It can all be yours to enjoy at Rock the Park, set for Friday at the Quaker Beach area.
The free event kicks off at 5 p.m. where Park Naturalists will host an “Ask the Naturalist” program and offer a variety of fun games like spike ball and kickball.
At 7 p.m. it’s time to “Rock the Park” with Marshmellow Overcoat. MMOC has been playing its brand of “classic rock for today” for over a decade. With two new original albums in the past three years and a slew of cover material, the band’s music fits almost any occasion.
Members Tyler, Dave, Alan and Anthony’s influences range from The Beatles to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band’s regional touring and consistent hard work over the years have made them one of the most popular bands in the Twin Tiers.
For more information on this event, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232.