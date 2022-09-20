State park supporters turned critics air grievances at meeting

Sally Marsh, who sang at the Allegany State Park hootenanny for 48 years, spoke of her concerns over park management to members of the Allegany Regional Commission on Tuesday.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

SUNSET BAY — Two longtime Allegany State Park supporters on Tuesday made presentations regarding concerns about management of ASP to regional commissioners.

Both Sally Marsh, who performed at weekly hootenannies in the park for 48 years, and Bob Schmid, a former park historian and founding member of the Allegany State Park Historical Society, spoke to the Allegany Regional Commission meeting at Sunset Bay Marina State Park on Cattaraugus Creek near Lake Erie.

