SUNSET BAY — Two longtime Allegany State Park supporters on Tuesday made presentations regarding concerns about management of ASP to regional commissioners.
Both Sally Marsh, who performed at weekly hootenannies in the park for 48 years, and Bob Schmid, a former park historian and founding member of the Allegany State Park Historical Society, spoke to the Allegany Regional Commission meeting at Sunset Bay Marina State Park on Cattaraugus Creek near Lake Erie.
Both speakers blamed Regional Director Jay Bailey’s management for their concerns.
Marsh had hoped to perform her 50th year of Sally’s Hootenanny at the Quaker Amphitheater in 2020, but those plans were dashed by COVID-19. When she sought to perform in 2021, park officials cited COVID-19 concerns and didn’t give her answer, she told the commissioners.
The Seneca Nation Cultural Museum stepped in and offered Marsh the amphitheater site behind the museum if she’d like to hold her hootenanny there. She jumped at the chance and accepted their invitation to return this summer.
“Fifty-one years is a good ride, but it wasn’t an easy ride,” Marsh said. A few years ago, a Quaker manager challenged her sale of items at the hootenanny. The proceeds are used to buy Christmas gifts for kids and to help veterans and fire victims, she said.
Marsh said she did not leave the state park on her own accord, as some park officials have suggested. “I was treated better in two years (by the Seneca Nation) than I was in 48 years at Allegany State Park.”
Schmid said he and his family have been camping at the state park for six decades. He cited several issues and concerns including empty cabins in the summer when the booking system said the cabins were booked solid, removal of critical comments on Facebook posts, being top-heavy with six managers, doing virtually nothing to mark the 100th anniversary of the park in 2021 and closing many cabin trails for the winter.
The park ranger program was a “disaster,” the Quaker Museum was closed this summer until people complained and there were no Fourth of July fireworks again this year, Schmid said.
Wendy Brand, acting commission chairman, said the commission serves in an advisory role.
“I’m not sure what you want us to do,” she said in response to Marsh and Schmid’s complaints. “The commission can’t tell the administration what to do; it is only advisory. We are here to listen.”
Campers “want their park back,” Schmid said. “We want you to hear us out.”
Brand said the decision to close many cabin trails for the winter was statewide and made in Albany. When campers complained, the plans were changed to add more cabin trails.
Bailey said he had “no idea why you (Schmid) have a personal animosity against me,” and invited him to talk about his concerns in the future.
Schmid said letters about their concerns had been sent to the state park commissioner, to state Sen. George Borrello and to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The reply from the park commissioner was to take their concerns to Allegany State Park officials directly.
Bailey said Albany officials “recognized we did nothing inappropriate.”
In another matter, Bailey said there are plans to extend the Genesee Valley Canal Greenway from Cuba to Hinsdale. Currently the route is along Route 446. Park officials are looking for an alternate off-highway route. That could include a new trail that could use Underwood Road.
“The goal is to identify a safer alternate route” from Cuba to Hinsdale,” Bailey said. The next step, he added would be to identify a potential route to Olean. The wider long-term goal is to connect with a trail from Salamanca to Olean.
Bailey also described two projects in state parks in Chautauqua County including protecting more than 500 feet of Cattaraugus Creek shoreline at the Sunset Bay Marina State Park and stabilizing and renovating the Barcelona Lighthouse State Park overlooking Lake Erie.
The shoreline protection project will use different methods to armor the shoreline to prevent erosion. It is expected to cost around $600,000 and start next Fall. Completion would be by the end of 2024.
The Barcelona Lighthouse project will be done in several phases and could end up costing up to $5 million. The lighthouse entered service in 1829 and is the first and only one to use a light powered by natural gas, Bailey said.