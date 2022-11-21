RED HOUSE — Allegany State Park officially opened on July 30th, 1921. Over 100 years later, people are still flocking to this vast park with rolling hills, serene lakes, and abundant beauty.
Hiking is an important part of the park’s recreation history. In fact, it was a chief motive for this vast 65,000-acre state park to be established.
The Centennial 7 Hiking Challenge will introduce hikers to over 20 miles of some of the oldest and newest trails in the park.
This group of hikes demonstrates the diversity of recreation which has occurred over the last 100 years. Whether you want to take a peaceful nature walk or ride the twisty single track, these trails all have something unique to offer, including a rich history.
Individual packets are available for $14 at the Red House Rental Office, located in the Red House Administration Building.
Each packet includes 7 maps and a sticker. Once you have hiked all 7, return the completed maps with etchings to the Red House Rental Office or bring them to a Naturalist to receive your custom Centennial 7 carabiner mug.
All proceeds go to the Environmental Education Department to further develop this program and others like it.
For more information, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at 716-354-9101 ext. 232.