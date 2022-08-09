RED HOUSE — Put on your festive Hawaiian shirt, pull on your dancing shoes and practice the limbo because it’s time for the Beach Party at Allegany State Park.
Set for Aug. 19, the day kicks off at 5 p.m. in the Red House Beach area with a party full of fun things to do. Bring your nature questions to the Ask the Naturalist table with lots of interactive displays. There will also be activities for the kids and everyone can test their limbo and sandcastle-building skills.
Stick around for an evening of music at 7 p.m. with Kevin McCarthy, a professional singer/songwriter from New York who has been entertaining audiences for over 23 years.
McCarthy has traveled extensively, performing shows throughout the United States, Canada and, in 2018, played a tour throughout Ireland. Four-time winner at the Buffalo Music Awards, he was twice voted as Solo Artist of the Year. In 2009, McCarthy was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as co-founder of his original rock group.
A versatile one-man show, McCarthy’s unique, full-band sound enables him to perform from a large catalog of over 1,000 songs covering a variety of genres and eras. His fun and energetic shows are enjoyed by the whole family. Visit kevinsmccarthy.com for more information.
