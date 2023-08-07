RED HOUSE — Allegany State Park officials will continue checking Red House Beach for safety after a harmful algal bloom was reported on Thursday.
The park regularly monitors the beaches for safety, state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Allegany Region Director Jay Bailey said, which triggered the closure on Thursday. Quaker Lake remains open for swimming.
“Swimming beaches are monitored daily for rainfall and visual inspection of water clarity; and weekly bacteriological samples are collected for analysis for the presence of E. coli,” he said, referring to a bacteria often linked to food poisoning. “Water samples to analyze water quality related to blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, derived Harmful Algal Blooms are only taken after a suspected HAB appears, and then has subsided after a day.”
Bailey said no health problems have been reported due to the HAB, and monitoring will continue until the water is safe to swim in again.
“The beach will be visually inspected each day,” he said. “After the swim area has been visibly clear of a HAB for approximately a day, a water sample will be taken for analysis to ensure that toxins that may have been released into the water as a result of the HAB have subsided to a safe level.”
A review of state Department of Environmental Conservation records on HABs show the lake regularly sees some HAB activity every year. The report on Thursday was the first of the year for either lake in the park.
Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, is among the oldest types of life on the planet. While some species are harmless, others have toxic byproducts that can lead to illness or occasionally death. The DEC reports that cyanobacteria are often found in small quantities in most bodies of water, but can bloom in warm, shallow, undisturbed water that receives a lot of sunlight.
The blooms only occur in the hottest part of the summer, limiting the number occurring in the state. The blooms discolor the water — in blue-green, yellow, brown or red, depending on the species. Sometimes, the colors can be so thick it appears as though paint were spilled on the water. Occasionally, masses of the cyanobacteria can form floating rafts or scum on the surface of the water.
“It can be hard to tell a HAB from a non-harmful algal bloom, so people should avoid recreating in water with an algal bloom,” Bailey said. “If someone sees a suspected HAB they should report it. If within a State Park, they should report it to the Park Office. Otherwise, the suspected HAB can be reported to the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Health if any illness is suspected as a result of the algal bloom.”
To report an HAB, email HABsInfo@dec.ny.gov. If possible, attach digital photos of the suspected HAB.