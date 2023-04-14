ALLEGANY — The $300,000 Allegany Skatepark project is one step closer to design after a community meeting at Allegany Village Hall.
The village has chosen Grindline Skateparks of Washington state to design and build a new cast-in-place concrete skatepark with a grant from The Skatepark Project, formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation.
The Allegany Skatepark will be sited in Allegheny River Park, which the village maintains, on Union Street.
About $250,000 will go toward the cost of the skatepark and $50,000 will go for sustainable environmental features at the skatepark.
Matt Fluegge, CEO of Grindline, hosted the community meeting on Wednesday to talk about Grindline and this project. Those attending were asked what features they would like to see in the skatepark, said Jennifer DeLong, a longtime supporter of the project.
Fluegge took questions from members of the audience, who supported the skatepark, and said another community meeting would be held before the final design phase would begin. After a final design is approved, Fluegge said groundbreaking is expected in August. The company also designed and constructed a skatepark in Ellicottville.
“Construction is going to start around August 2023 and completion should be around Oct. 20,” DeLong noted in an email on Friday.
Members of the Allegheny River Skatepark committee and village officials, including Mayor Gregory Pearl, toured the skatepark site prior to the community meeting.
Pearl said the skatepark will be an anchor for a multi-use park village officials envision.
“We’re looking to put in a deck with rails for fishing and we’ve got an application for inclusive equipment for the playground," he said. “We’re fortunate Jen picked this up and ran with it,” Pearl added, crediting her community-oriented spirit for bringing the project to this point.
Hawk, the famed professional skateboarder, started his foundation two decades ago to support community skatepark projects across the U.S. and skatepark-based programming internationally.