ALLEGANY — Many visitors to Allegany Town Hall who have passed by a silver-painted, ornate, antique water fountain likely have no idea of the historic significance of the item.
When the cast-iron fountain was first installed on April 6, 1910, however, the entire community took notice as it was one of several Temperance Fountains built in the region by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU), which was heading up a crusade against alcohol and saloons.
The Temperance Fountain in Allegany, near the Town Hall on West Main Street, as well as fountains located in Avon, Chautauqua and Churchville, were recently featured in Buffalo Spree magazine.
Published in the October edition, the Patrick M. Scanlon article is titled “Erected by the WCTU: the Temperance Fountains of Western New York.”
The significance of the fountains, according to Scanlon, was that they represented the Women’s Temperance Crusade, “a movement that spread, as one contemporary put it, ‘like a prairie fire across New York and the Midwest.’”
The Crusade, which had its earliest beginnings at Fredonia Baptist Church in 1873, “became the largest mass movement in US history up to that point” and was solidified the following year as the WCTU.
According to Scanlon, the “WCTU, which many will be surprised to learn is still active, was among the most influential organizations of the Progressive era, championing not only temperance but women’s rights, equal pay for equal work, protection of women and children in the workplace, and much more.”
Scanlon said the WCTU of Fredonia marked the 40th anniversary of the Crusade “by dedicating a memorial drinking fountain to Esther “Mother” McNeill, a leader of the campaign and president of the Fredonia WCTU chapter from 1877 to 1895.”
He said Fredonia’s working fountain stands “on the southwest corner of Barker Common, where it still offers a cool drink to passersby.”
Scanlon said the Temperance Fountains, such as the one in Fredonia and Allegany, were erected across the U.S. and Canada in “hundreds of cities and towns as highly visible alternatives to visiting a saloon.”
The fountains served as a fresh, safe water source as water at that time was often foul tasting and unsafe, pushing people to consume beer, hard cider, whiskey, and other distilled spirits instead.
The Temperance Fountain in Allegany, installed 110 years ago, features water troughs for horses and dogs, as well as people, as a design that supported WCTU’s support of animal rights. The fountain is no longer functional.
Francie Potter, president of Allegany Area Historical Association, said that while she had little information on the Temperance Fountain, she knew that her late husband’s grandmother was a member of the WCTU. Fellow Historical Association member, Char Sendlakowski, was able to share more information on the fountain.
“The local WCTU was organized in July 1881, and there are notices for meetings in The Allegany Citizen (former newspaper) through 1937,” Sendlakowski said. “For most of the time, they met at the members’ homes with a program and a business meeting. In 1908, they began raising money for the fountain by having bake sales and a lunch for Election Day at 15 cents.”
Sendlakowski said the women also asked businesses and individuals for donations, and were able to raise $70.65 for the project.
Although she wasn’t able to find an article about the dedication of the fountain in the Allegany Citizen, Sendlakowski said articles from later years stated when damage had been done (to the fountain) and not repaired quickly enough.
“It was interesting to discover that Frances Willard (president of WCTU in 1879) taught women to organize to achieve social reform through the WCTU,” Sendlakowski remarked. “Interesting for the times.”