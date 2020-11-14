ALLEGANY — Saint Nick will have to visit Allegany’s Santa House in spirit only this year due to ongoing concerns with the spread of COVID-19.
Village officials said that while the house will be closed to visitors, the outside has been decorated and Santa’s mailbox is set up to accept letters from area children.
Kim Roth, an employee with the village of Allegany, said the annual Christmas in Allegany parade and activities also have been canceled due to the pandemic. In its place will be the Holiday Light Contest sponsored by the Allegany Santa House committee.
The contest encourages village and town households, as well as businesses, to decorate their structures with lights for a chance to win three cash prizes for the best residences and one cash prize for the best business. Roth said the Christmas in Allegany website has details on the event that includes criteria for the contest.
For example, participants must register to enter the contest by Dec. 9 and can do so by clicking a link at the Christmas in Allegany Facebook page. Participants are also asked to turn on their lights at dusk on Dec. 12 to be judged for the contest.
Following the judging, the winners will be announced on the Christmas in Allegany Facebook page and the village of Allegany website. In the residential category, first prize is $250, second prize is $150 and third prize is $75. The best business will receive $250 and will be able to donate the winnings to a charity of its choice.
Mayor Greg Pearl said the rest of the downtown area such as the utility poles are also being decorated by village employees to make the area look festive for the holiday season.
“We kept the Hometown Hero banners up until Veterans Day and then we took them down to replace them with Christmas decorations,” he said.“We’ll also decorate the village hall and all of that,” Pearl said, noting the village won’t host any other holiday-related events this year.
“We’re holding our own, and that’s about it.”