Allegany’s Heritage Center opening for season Saturday

ALLEGANY — The Allegany Area Historical Association’s Heritage Center at 25 N. 2nd St. will open for the season this Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public is invited to stop in to see the displays of local items, do family research or just chat. The center now has internet, and officials can show visitors how to search the Allegany Citizen newspaper.
The Heritage Center will also be open the following Saturdays this year: June 17, July 15, Aug. 5, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.
To make other arrangements to visit, email alleganyheritagecenter@gmail.com or reach out to the “Allegany Area Historical Association” Facebook page.