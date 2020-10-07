OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Board of Health agreed Wednesday to fine Lake View Restaurant of Route 417 in Allegany $1,500 for three recent sanitary code violations.
Raw, uncovered food was stored in a walk-in cooler, food was stored in non reusable plastic bags in a walk-in cooler and two kitchen staff were not wearing masks during an inspection.
Administrative Judge Robert Porter made the findings and his recommendation after a telephone hearing. One violation was recorded seven times in five years and another five times over two years.
The board voted July 7 to suspend the restaurant’s permit, but the owner appealed and the board relented. It determined there would be monthly inspections.
Watkins said no violations were found in the most recent inspection of the restaurant. “It seems they have started to turn things around there,” he added.
After two more violation-free inspections, the restaurant can be inspected quarterly.
If the $1,500 fine is not paid by Oct. 30, a $10 a day fine will be added until it is paid.