ALLEGANY — Allegany Rescue & EMS will host an open house 5 to 8 p.m Tuesday at its station, located at 10 N. First St.
Ambulance tours, equipment demonstrations, blood pressure checks and a pre-diabetes test will all be available, and members will be on hand to answer questions.
The service is recruiting for all positions, including drivers, assistants and EMTs. No prior experience is required and training is provided at no cost to a volunteer.
An EMT-Basic course starts Aug. 30 at the Livingston Community Center in Allegany. Visit the new webpage at alleganyrescueems.org to learn more, what each position entails and to download an application.
If you cannot visit on Tuesday but are interested, contact the service at alleganyrescue@gmail.com.