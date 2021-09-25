ALLEGANY — Allegany Rescue & EMS is hosting its third of three open houses from 1 to 3 p.m. today at 10 N. First St.
All are welcome to take part in ambulance tours, equipment demonstrations, blood pressure checks and pre-diabetes screening. Members will be on hand to answer questions.
Allegany Rescue & EMS is recruiting for all positions — drivers, assistants and EMTs. No prior experience is required; training is provided at no cost.
For information visit alleganyrescueems.org, where applications can also be downloaded. Email at alleganyrescue@gmail.com.