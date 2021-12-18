Allegany Rescue & EMS buy high-tech training manikin

ALLEGANY — To help provide the best up-to-date instruction for its EMTs, Allegany Rescue and EMS Inc. purchased a new life-like "manikin" that is much more than the familiar CPR dummy.
The group used a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to purchase the manikin to train new and advanced emergency medical technicians, said Jerry Cummins, and EMT captain and president of Allegany Rescue and EMS.
A substantial donation from Rick Bokman Inc. of Olean enabled Allegany Rescue and EMS was a big help, Jim O’Brien, an EMS lieutenant and member of the board.
Members of the Bokman family stopped by Allegany Rescue and EMS headquarters, 10 N. First St., across from the fire hall to see the manikin on Thursday.
“It does everything but make dinner,” O’Brien said, smiling. He said there are electronic functions inside the body to help instruct EMTs with real-life circumstances they could face on any call.
The training manikin is much more advanced than other fire and ambulance departments in the county, Cummins said. Olean General Hospital has a similar model and St. Bonaventure University’s medical program has two.
Cummins said that besides providing high-tech instruction to Allegany Rescue and EMS members, it will be available to teach other area ambulance services as well.
Rick Bokman said it was his aim to see that as many first responders benefit from the upgraded teaching manikin and the family was glad Allegany Rescue and EMS planned to extend their instruction to other area departments.
Allegany Rescue and EMS separated from the Allegany Fire Department since 2011 and operates independently in recruiting and fundraising. They naturally work closely with the fire department.
Cummins said the manikin enables a trainer to present an EMT student through a number of scenarios from a heart attack or stroke to internal bleeding.
“You can intubate a patient, put in an IV, use a defibrillator or a tourniquet," he said. "I can even use a headset to talk for the patient and answer questions about their condition.”
The manikin is a good tool to train basic and critical EMTs and paramedics.
The Allegany Rescue and EMS Board of Directors hopes its another tool to help recruit new people to the group, knowing the realistic training that it will provide.
“Volunteers are always needed — especially drivers,” said O’Brien. Interested individuals can download an application from the group’s website at alleganyrescueems.org, email alleganyems@gmail.com or call or text (716) 307-0510.
The all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization provides top quality pre-hospital care for the town and village of Allegany, St. Bonaventure University and Humphrey.
Several levels of training are available including:
• Assistant to aid on emergency calls. No medical training needed.
• Basic EMT and Basic Life Support.
• Advanced EMT, AEMT-Paramedic and Advanced Life Support.
The trained volunteers respond to all sorts of medical emergencies including motor vehicle accidents, heart attacks, strokes, diabetic emergencies, falls, fires and other trauma emergencies.