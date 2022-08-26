Allegany Rescue and EMS purchases site for new headquarters

Officials from Allegany Rescue and EMS and Franciscan Sisters of Allegany stand Friday with a sign noting the future site of Allegany Rescue and EMS on Route 417. Construction is expected to begin next summer.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — First responders and The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany gathered Friday at the future site of the new Allegany Rescue and EMS Building — the former St. Elizabeth Academy

Allegany Rescue and EMS recently purchased the site on Route 417 from the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Participants stood beside a sign designating the property the future site of Allegany Rescue and EMS.

