Allegany Rescue and EMS purchases site for new headquarters

ALLEGANY — First responders and The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany gathered Friday at the future site of the new Allegany Rescue and EMS Building — the former St. Elizabeth Academy
Allegany Rescue and EMS recently purchased the site on Route 417 from the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Participants stood beside a sign designating the property the future site of Allegany Rescue and EMS.
Jim O’Brien, president of Allegany Rescue and EMS said officials have been searching for a site for some time. The old St. Elizabeth Academy site was one of the few available that fit their specifications, he said.
The site had to be within 6 minutes of their EMS members, O’Brien added.
They are looking at constructing a 1,600-square-foot building with three bays for their two ambulances and Bob-Cat, a training room, meeting room and supply room.
O’Brien did not disclose the cost of the site, but said architect Tammy Hillmey of Allegany had prepared two designs — with costs ranging up to $1.6 million.
“Our objective is to build next summer,” O’Brien said. Problems with the supply chain and cost of materials have also delayed the project.
“We’ve been accumulating funds for this for years,” O’Brien said. “Bids came back higher than expected.”
Sister Melissa Scholl, associate minister for the St. Elizabeth congregation, said one of the Allegany Rescue and EMS board members, Pat Coat asked a friend if she knew who she could speak to at the Motherhouse about the property. “Yes, my daughter,” the woman replied and referred Coat to Sister Melissa.
The site was sold about 10 years ago to Kinley Corp. which planned to develop condos there. That plan fell through and the property went back to the Franciscan Sisters.
“We’re glad they never developed it,” O’Brien said.
“This will be meeting the needs of the people which is our mission and certainly theirs as well, Sister Margaret Magee, congregation minister, said of the Rescue and EMS unit.
“And they will be closer when we need them,” Scholl laughed.
O’Brien said a fundraising newsletter went out in today’s mail in what officials hope will be a $1 million campaign.
Allegany Fire and EMS rents its current headquarters at 10 First St., from the Allegany Fire Department. The fire department and Allegany Rescue and EMS split into separate organizations 10 years ago.