ALLEGANY — Chris Baker resigned as Allegany police chief after the village board voted to make the post full-time.
Baker, who is also Cattaraugus County director of the Emergency Services Department and fire coordinator, was unable to work full-time for the village as well as the county.
The board voted to make the position full-time, Baker told the Times Herald on Monday. “They know I have a full-time job. I wasn’t able to fulfill the position.”
Village board members approved a resolution on Aug. 7 after meeting in closed-door executive session to make the police chief’s position full-time.
Baker, who was appointed to the part-time police chief position four years ago, said he couldn’t work two full-time jobs and submitted his resignation effective Aug. 15.
Baker said the Allegany Police Department has three full-time officers and 10 who are part-time.
Mayor Greg Pearl told the Times Herald that the board decided it wanted a full-time chief who would be available during the day to hear citizen complaints.
David Conner, a part-time Allegany officer, was appointed interim police chief. Because he was hired as a part-time officer, Conner will continue as part-time for now, working days as interim chief, Pearl said.
The village board is canvassing Civil Service police chief lists in search of a candidate, but may need another test to be given to fill the post, the mayor said.
“The board wanted someone on days” as police chief, Pearl said. In the past year, the department has been receiving more complaints about the antics of college students, he added.
Baker began working with the Allegany Police Department in 1985. In ensuing years, he left the village department to work in law enforcement in the communities of Cuba, Wellsville and Arcade. He was recruited in 1988 to work with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in drug enforcement.
After he retired from the sheriff’s office in 2007, he began working for the county’s Emergency Services Department, and the Allegany Police Department under the late Allegany Police Chief Dominic Papasergi.
Baker remained with the Allegany Village Police ever since then and served as a sergeant until he was promoted to chief’s part-time position in the fall of 2019.
Stepping down at the end of this month is Public Works Superintendent Frank Snyder. The board accepted his retirement on Aug. 7, effective Aug 30, said Pearl.
The board has named Tony Papasergi, currently the DPW assistant director, as interim DPW superintendent. Papasergi and a couple of other employees are interested in being appointed to the position, Pearl said.
The village board could make an appointment of the DPW superintendent at its next meeting.