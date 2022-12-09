Officials from the towns of Allegany and Olean met earlier this week with a representative of an Albany company seeking to site a 20-turbine wind farm across the southern portion of the towns.
Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins and his town of Olean counterpart Annette Parker met Wednesday with Augusta Mead, project manager for Liberty Renewables, which is proposing a 90-megawatt wind farm with turbines up to 650 feet tall.
Contacted by the Times Herald on Thursday, Higgins and Parker said the company is aware of the towns’ wind regulations and they will take them into consideration — even if they don’t have to under current state law.
Siting decisions in New York are now made by the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) under the 94C process that sidesteps the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) process, which gave local municipalities more control over energy projects.
Higgins said Mead told the officials that the newer generation of turbines is quieter than previous models and that noise and flicker will be part of the review.
Parker, who noted the Olean Town Board approved a new wind law last year, said the Liberty Renewables representative made no commitment about turbine noise levels, flicker from the sun’s shadow or setback from property lines.
“It’s just at the beginning stages,” Parker said. “They just gave us information. They have already talked to some landowners. If approved, they wouldn’t start construction until 2027.”
Construction is expected to take two years and the wind farm would be operational in 2029.
“(Mead) said it wouldn’t affect Rock City Park,” which is in the town of Allegany, Parker said. “We don’t know which landowners have been approached.”
The company needs to put up a MET tower to measure long-term wind speed and direction over, she said.
Albany-based Liberty Renewables is a joint venture of a Canadian company and one from Germany.
A second company, Terra-Gen, has expressed interest in siting a wind farm in the Chipmunk area of the town of Allegany, where a controversial project proposed by EverPower failed about 10 years ago.
Higgins and Parker pointed out one difference between the towns’ wind laws and the Liberty Renewables initial proposal is the towns have a 500-foot height limit while proposed turbines would be up to 650 feet from ground to a blade tip at its highest point.
Higgins said that would put the turbines at two-thirds the height of the ridge line running across the southern part of the towns, which are 1,000 feet above the level of the Allegheny River.
“We’re going to be reviewing our current wind law to make changes,” Higgins said Thursday. He did not specify what changes he would recommend.
“We asked, ‘Why here?’ and the answer was that our ridges are windy and the (Route 16) transmission line was convenient for them,” Higgins said.
The turbines they are looking at are Vestas T-150s, which are made in Colorado, Higgins said.
The Allegany supervisor said town officials are most concerned about noise, flicker and decommissioning.
“The town of Olean has a good law,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at theirs as well.”
He added, “Until you see where these things are going to be” you don’t know what the effect (of the turbines) will be. “There’s quite a few houses along Route 16 in Knapp Creek.” He said landowners would be asked to mark areas they don’t want disturbed.
As far as making a commitment to the towns’ wind laws, the company made it clear that it was up to the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting to make the final decision on whether projects are approved, the supervisors agreed.