ALLEGANY — Allegany Engine Company’s three-day Allegany Old Home Week celebration kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m.
The best part? The carnival returns this year following two years of COVID-19 and 2022 when Old Home Days returned for one day without the carnival.
American Amusement Rentals is providing rides at Firemen’s Park this year. Presale ride tickets are $20 for 12 one-ticket rides. On Saturday only, from 1 to 5 p.m., wristbands for unlimited rides are available for $25.
Presale ride tickets are available at the Allegany Municipal Building, Hometown Bar and Grill, Studio 4 East, Citizen Printing House, the Corner of First Street and Maple Avenue or from any firefighter, said Matt Rado, carnival committee chairman.
Registration for Old Home Week’s water fight competitions between area fire companies starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by the water fights at 6:30.
Thursday night’s music will be provided by DJ “Rockin-Squatch” from 8 to 11 p.m.
The midway, beer tent and cook tents will be open each night from 6 to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 5 and 6 p.m. to midnight.
The Kiddies Fantastik Parade will be held Friday night with lineup at 5:30 at the Allegany Post Office. The parade starts at 6 o’clock. Refreshments will be provided to kids at the Allegany Fire Department where the parade ends.
A live DJ will provide music from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, followed by live bands Swords of a Joker from 8:30 to 9:30 and Lickin Post from 9:45 to 11 p.m.
Registration for the Grand Parade Saturday begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Allegany Municipal Building on East Main Street. Units are asked to lineup on Route 417. The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Interstate Daydream will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.