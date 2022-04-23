ALLEGANY — Allegany Old Home Days will be scaled back to one day this year after being canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19.
The Allegany Fire Department had hoped to bring back the three-day carnival this year, but was unable to obtain a large and reputable carnival company.
Gordon Scott, the fire department communications officer, said Friday that Powers & Thomas Amusements said they would be unable to service the Old Home Days this year. “The owner said they are not coming north this year.”
Scott said the fire department plans to hold a one-night community event on Friday, June 24.
It will include a kids’ parade, firefighter water fights, music and the firemen’s cook tent and beer. A firemantics demonstration will also be held.
“We’re still looking for entertainment,” Scott said. The firemen will serve sausage, hotdogs, hamburgers and French fries. “We’re going to meet in two weeks to try and finalize things.”
Scott said the fire department, which has been holding Old Home Days for many years, really wanted to get back into entertaining the community this year.
It was shortened to one day because Saturday, June 25 is the date for the Allegany-Limestone graduation.
Old Home Days have been held in Allegany since 1936.
“In order to try and bring our community together, we have decided to hold a one day event, on Friday June 24th, to include a kids parade, firefighter water fights, music entertainment, the normal fireman’s cook tent and beer,” the fire department posted on its Facebook page.
“The Old Home Week celebration has been in Allegany for many, many years and is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser,” the post stated.
“We are hoping the community will come out and support us in a one evening celebration and hopefully next year we can get back to the normal Allegany Old Home Week.
“We want to thank the community for their continued support and we will have more information coming for the schedule of events.”
Scott said the fire department hopes to hold a few barn dances this summer. Plans are still being developed.