ALLEGANY — Nearly 20 local officials and residents of Allegany shared their thoughts about both a need for and dislike of a proposed multiuse trail to connect Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School with the village.

Attendees of Monday night’s public meeting at Allegany-Limestone High School discussed the safety of Five Mile Road and what components students, residents and users would like to see with Ashley Smith, deputy director of GObike Buffalo, the organization spearheading a feasibility study for such a project.

