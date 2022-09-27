ALLEGANY — Nearly 20 local officials and residents of Allegany shared their thoughts about both a need for and dislike of a proposed multiuse trail to connect Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School with the village.
Attendees of Monday night’s public meeting at Allegany-Limestone High School discussed the safety of Five Mile Road and what components students, residents and users would like to see with Ashley Smith, deputy director of GObike Buffalo, the organization spearheading a feasibility study for such a project.
“Our ethos as an organization is to always start these conversations with stakeholders because you’re the experts in your community,” she said. “We really want to make sure that we get to hear from all of you about local context, connections and that we can share the information we collect with all of you.”
Allegany Town Supervisor Mike Higgins said the town recently received a grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to do the feasibility study on the potential trail.
The middle/high school campus is nearly three miles from the village center along a 45 mph road with no sidewalks. These conditions present a barrier for any 600-plus students, 100 faculty and staff and dozens of households along the route who would like to travel using any mode other than a vehicle.
Between the village and the middle/high school, people who choose to walk or ride bicycles must use the shoulder of the road, exposed to vehicles — and particularly vulnerable to vehicles traveling above the posted speed limit. Many of the community’s sports fields are located adjacent to the school and have no pedestrian connections.
“The Five Mile is pretty fast, and the shoulder is not great,” said Matt Schmidt, a Five Mile resident who enjoys walking. “Anything that would be off that would be great.”
Norm Rhinehart, another Five Mile resident who lives near the Buffalo Street-5 Mile Road Y intersection, expressed several concerns about a potential trail, including not wanting the trail to go through his front yard, potential littering and safety along the busy highway.
“All I know is I wouldn’t let kids walk from where I live up to the school. It’s too dangerous,” he said. “If it’s alongside the road, it’s not safe.”
Don Benson, a West Five Mile Road resident and county legislator, noted the difficulties that occurred when the campus was built in the rural setting, including requiring all students to be bused or driven to school.
“You’re talking about kids walking to school, a lot of them ride their bikes to school, it becomes a transportation way for them so we have to get them to school safely,” he said. “I think there ought to be a lot of consideration from the New York State Education Department on these decisions.”
Resident Wendy Brand noted that the Allegheny River Valley Trail does not allow horses or motor vehicles, and those uses may not be ideal for a trail where students would be walking.
“If you want to continue that, I think there might be a concern if you allow them on the connectors but don’t allow them on the Allegheny River Trial,” she said. “It would be awkward.”
Jim Snider, an Allegany-Limestone teacher and Five Mile resident, said he does see some students walking along the road to or from school, and they have to fight with the bus traffic and commuters to walk or cross the road safely.
“And they’re not supposed to walk,” he said. “That was the agreement when the school was built out here.”
Pete Hilliard, an Allegany Planning Board member and avid walker, said the nearby Allegheny River Valley Trail, which links Allegany and Olean, is nicer when it’s not next to a road but out in nature — and is safer for users.
“Do we have an idea of whether we’re looking at a trail alongside the Five Mile or alongside the creek?” he asked. “Some of the objections to having things in the front yard with a bunch of kids maybe not making a straight line through and winding up in their yards. If it’s off plot, away from the road, they’ve got a nice scenic view.”
Craig Maguire, Allegany town councilman, said many town and school district members gather at the middle/high school campus as the sports programs have expanded.
“You see it after school and in the evenings more and more,” he added.
The timeline for the study will include several follow-up meetings and opportunities for community engagement during the fall and winter with a completed study and preliminary design in the spring of 2023.
GObike is working with municipalities across Western New York on several trail projects, including both the city of Olean and town of Great Valley on ways to better connect the area to the Southern Tier Rail Trail and Genesee Valley Greenway.
Earlier this year, Olean was awarded funding for on-road complete streets improvements connecting the extension of Genesee Valley Greenway to the Allegheny River Valley Trail, where the Southern Tier trail would later connect from Salamanca to create a seamless connection from Cattaraugus County to New York’s statewide trail network in the Buffalo-Niagara region.
