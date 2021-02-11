ALLEGANY — While the community of Allegany continues to maintain daily life during the continuing pandemic, leaders are hopeful that proposed state aid cuts won’t be as deep or harsh as feared.
On Wednesday, Mayor Greg Pearl said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposals to pull a portion of revenue sharing from communities in Cattaraugus County and around the state is causing a lot of concern for him and others in town. In January, it was reported that Cuomo’s budget proposals would strip more than $500,000 in revenue sharing aid to Cattaraugus County cities, towns and villages.
“He’s pulling a portion of money from the municipalities that have a sharing agreement with the county for the sales tax,” Pearl said of the governor’s proposal. “We’ve got low sales tax because of COVID and (Cuomo) is pulling additional funds from that for nursing homes and hospitals.”
Pearl said the sales taxes in the village have been particularly hard hit as restaurants and bars have had to close by 10 p.m. every night for the past several months due to state mandates.
“And they’re only at 50 percent capacity” for occupancy, he said of the establishments. “We kind of braced ourselves for that, but now the governor is taking an additional amount from us.”
Pearl believes the amount that could be cut from the village could be $7,000 to $8,000, an estimated amount that would be hard to make up by the small community.
“We’re right in the middle and we’re going to have a budget shortfall,” Pearl continued. “We just don’t know how big it’s going to be … we’ve got an estimate, but the last thing you want to do right now on the new budget is to raise taxes or go over the tax cap.”
Pearl said village officials are currently reviewing areas in the budget that can be cut.
“We’re trying to look at ways to be creative but ….,” he added. “We’re just looking to come out of this, that’s all we’re looking for right now.”
Allegany Town Supervisor Jim Hitchcock said he, too, is uncertain how the proposed state revenue cuts will impact the overall community.
“You get little pieces of information here and there, but I haven’t had anything concrete to say for an amount” in cuts, Hitchcock said. “Last year for 2020, we actually exceeded what we thought we were going to have, but it’s hard to say what the economy is going to do this year.
“So I would hesitate to even make an estimate at this point,” he admitted.
