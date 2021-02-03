ALLEGANY — As a native of Allegany, TJ Hulse was happy when he was able to purchase a warehouse and create a new climate-controlled storage facility, Wolf Pack Storage, that is expected to benefit his hometown.
In addition to that, Hulse’s move back to Allegany from Pittsburgh helped him reconnect with his parents, Carla and Todd Hulse, and his siblings.
“It will never go below 50 degrees in here,” Hulse said during a brief tour of the indoor storage facility at 2040 Four Mile Road. “That’s the climate-controlled part … this is basically for somebody who doesn’t want their stuff (stored) outside in the cold” and snow found with outdoor units.
“Locks (on the units) don’t get frozen and that’s a huge issue,” he said of outside units. While inside storage facilities are not common in the Twin Tier area, Hulse did see and take note of the units in the Pittsburgh area.
Hulse, an Allegany-Limestone High School graduate, also attended and graduated from Fredonia State University where he studied biology and economics. After college, he moved to Pittsburgh, where he worked in business sales, and later worked for a candy company.
Hulse said he purchased the warehouse after it became available last year. He noted his parents have a rental business, Four T Development Inc., and kept him apprised about available real estate in the community. Their company rents apartments, commercial businesses and other real estate in the area. While in high school, TJ helped his father with maintenance work at the family business.
“I grew up mowing the lawns, painting the apartments and patching holes,” he recalled.
After the pandemic hit in March, Hulse said he stayed in Allegany and worked on building the interior of the warehouse with his father. His father designed the interior of the warehouse to create 36 storage units of different sizes. The units can be accessed by vehicles, which can pull into the facility through a garage door. The units are open during daylight hours, or can be accessed during nighttime hours by contacting Hulse. The facility also has barred windows and security cameras to provide added safety. Hulse said he named the business after a combined graphic design of his two dogs, a German shepherd and an Australian shepherd. The end result is a mascot that looks similar to a wolf.
Hulse said he hopes that a group of potential renters at his facility will be students from St. Bonaventure University.
“I do have a few of these rented already,” he said of the units. “The one person is from Bonaventure and they took this semester off to study virtually in New York City.”
He said the storage unit is used to keep the student’s belongings at a cheaper price for now. The units also are ideal for people who are transitioning between one house and another.
“I’m proud of Allegany and what we have and I just wanted to bring something that is a little more higher end and premium quality where people will feel safe,” he added, noting the units also have custom key-code access and are monitored digitally.
Carla Hulse said she enjoys seeing her son follow in their footsteps with a similar type of rental business. She and her husband also enjoy having him back in the community and contributing to it.
“I also have to tell you, (TJ) likes my cooking,” Carla Hulse said with a smile.
For more information on Wolf Pack Storage, visit the business on Facebook, call or text (716) 379-3614 or email to wolfpackstorage.ny@gmail.com.
