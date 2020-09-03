OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Board of Health threatened on Wednesday to close an Allegany mobile-home park for operating without a permit and a water-quality violation.
The board voted to fine the owner of Sherwood Court on Four Mile Road in Allegany $625 for the water-quality violation, $250 for failure to obtain an operating permit and $50 for failing to remove garbage.
The Health Department discovered the water-quality violation April 21, when water coming out of a faucet of a sink in a mobile home at the park was “very close to looking like a chocolate milkshake,” said Board of Health President Dr. Joseph Bohan.
The trailer park has 14 families, according to Administrative Judge David Porter, who recommended the fines. Owner Thomas Gilray did not attend the administrative hearing. The application for the mobile-home park’s operating permit was mailed to Gilray on May 7, Porter said.
The water tests are required for the operating permit to be granted, Porter said. The latest samples showed high levels of manganese and iron, which may require new equipment to remove. Notices have been mailed to residents.
The Health Department cannot allow residents to be at risk, so if the violations are not corrected and fines paid, “closure is an option,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
Bohan said the Health Department should not allow new people to move into the mobile-home park before the water issue is addressed and the fines are paid.
On another issue, the Board of Health voted to conduct an administrative hearing with the owner of Lake View Restaurant on West State Road in Allegany after hearing a report of five violations from an inspection on Tuesday.
The violations include one red violation, described as critical, and four blue violations, three of which were repeat violations. Tang You Wen is the owner who was cited.
The red violation, said Watkins, involved two kitchen staff without facial masks when the inspector was in the restaurant on Tuesday. The violation was immediately corrected.
The four blue violations included: containers of raw meat stored uncovered in a walk-in cooler, raw meat stored in used bages, an cutting board stored uncleaned and large holes in the screen door.
Watkins recommended issuing a notice of an administrative hearing for the violations. The repeat violations are likely to result in some fines. The restaurant has been the subject of scrutiny from the Board of Health for nearly three years.
Bohan indicated the Board of Health had “run out of patience” with the repeat violations. “We’ve got to get their attention,” he said, adding the restaurant faced heavy fines or closure.”
Board of Health members agreed to a $1,000 fine to the owner of an Olean rental property for failure to submit a plan to address a lead paint problem at 694 Garden Ave., Olean, where one or more children were found to have high levels of lead in their blood.
The board gave owner John Sinsabaugh until Sept. 30 to submit a work plan to address the lead paint issue and ordered that no work begin before the work plan is approved by the Health Department. The work is to be completed by Nov. 2 or the Health Department will placard the residence.
One or more of the three children living in the residence tested high for lead in their blood. The children are ages 4, 6 and 9.
It was noted that 692 Garden Ave., the other half of the duplex owned by Sinsabaugh had previously been cited for lead paint violations.
Both sides of the duplex are currently occupied.
Bohan asked if the Board of Health could prevent any new residents from moving into the duplex.
Kelly Andreano, a county legislator serving on the board, said the City of Olean’s Codes Office is supposed to inspect apartments before a new tenant moves in.
Ray Jordan, supervising sanitarian, said lead paint was not one of the items the city inspectors were looking for
On another enforcement issue, the Board of Health fined an Eldred, Pa. couple $350 for failing to obtain a permit for a camping area on Barbertown Road in Portville.
Edward and Theresa Armstrong of Eldred were fined $350 for several violations of the county Sanitary Code, including developing a campground without notice, operation of a campground without a permit, construction of a public water supply without a permit, installing a water treatment system without a permit and installing a water treatment system within a flood plain.
The couple are working with the Health Department to obtain the necessary permits, Porter said.