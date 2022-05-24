ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School is bringing back a tradition that has been absent from campus for the past two years.
On Thursday the annual Arts Fest returns to highlight the talents of students in both arts and music. In addition to these traditional activities the event is known for, there will be many additional events and activities for students to enjoy.
“It is so nice to have events like this again," said Sheila Green-Callen, a teacher at middle-high school. "The past couple years have been tough on students and teachers, so it is encouraging to return to our roots with an event that has been an annual tradition for decades.”
The event will include art exhibits by students in grades six through 12. There will also be a performance by Dance Arts and students in the band and chorus will perform selections from their spring concert. There will be art-themed activities taking place in classrooms throughout the day and an art auction to support A-L's Leo Club.
Additionally, there will be many sporting events taking place throughout the afternoon. Students and faculty can participate in the first kickball tournament sponsored by Studio 4 East, cornhole, spikeball and other interactive games. There will also be inflatables, music and karaoke.
Another treat for students will come from the Academic Booster Club, which recognize students for their academic achievements with carnival-themed snacks after a hot dog lunch.
Students can participate in a fusion of art and athletics to help in the battle against Crohn’s disease and colitis with a 5K Color Run/Walk to support the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.
The A-L JCC Leadership Class and National Honor Society chapter are organizing this event. The color run will take place throughout the campus and will include students, faculty and staff from the school. Members of NHS are collecting donations for the run/walk.
Community members interested in "funding a cure” can do so by making a donation at http://online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/goto/Allegany-Limestone.