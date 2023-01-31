Friends of Rachel

The Friends of Rachel club at Allegany-Limestone are selling items with a simple message: “Treat People With Kindness!”

ALLEGANY — Friends of Rachel, a student club at Allegany-Limestone Junior/Senior High School, has collaborated with Studio 4 East in Allegany to create items for sale for a fundraiser.

But the purpose of the effort is also to spread a simple but important message: “Treat People With Kindness!”

