ALLEGANY — Friends of Rachel, a student club at Allegany-Limestone Junior/Senior High School, has collaborated with Studio 4 East in Allegany to create items for sale for a fundraiser.
But the purpose of the effort is also to spread a simple but important message: “Treat People With Kindness!”
That is the message on the clothing items and stickers that are available for sale. There are adult and youth sizes, as well as multiple colors to choose from. Go to the online store at http://friendsofrachel2023.itemorder.com.
The sale ends on Feb. 10.
Terra LaCroix of Allegany-Limestone explained that Friends of Rachel is a club — with chapters in schools throughout the country — that was developed in memory of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the Columbine High School massacre on April 20, 1999, in Colorado.
LaCroix started the Allegany-Limestone chapter several years ago. It currently has more than 50 members and the officers are Madison Callen (president), Gracie Amore (vice president), Abigail Lowe (secretary) and Mia Giannicchi (treasurer).
Following Rachel’s tragic death, the passage, “I have this theory that if one person can go out of their way to show compassion, then it will start a chain reaction of the same. People will never know how far a little kindness can go,” were found in a two-page essay that Rachel wrote one month before the incident.
LaCroix said Rachel dreamed of dedicating her life to helping as many people as she could through the power of compassion. Her family wanted to help make this dream a reality, thus creating FOR.
“Our (Allegany-Limestone club) has done a plethora of random acts of kindness in our school and community,” LaCroix said, “including community cleanups, SPCA fundraisers (walk-a-thon and Cutest Dog Contest), adopting local families for Christmas, Autism Awareness/fundraiser, breast cancer awareness/fundraiser, gift baskets for those in need of some cheer, Ukraine fundraiser and much more.”
She said club members also do kind acts within the school, such as decorating teacher mailboxes, painting and gifting flowerpots for every employee, making duct-tape flowers and ornaments for all of the teachers, putting kindness quotes on every vehicle in the parking lot and raising money for scholarships.
“Many of these acts of kindness cost money,” LaCroix said. “Therefore, we sporadically must do something to put money back into our account so that we can continue to perform random acts of kindness.”