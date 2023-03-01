ST. BONAVENTURE — Allegany-Limestone Middle School had the top overall team in the 2023 MATHCOUNTS competition at St. Bonaventure University last month.

The Allegany-Limestone team was composed of students Sushanth Kondur, Eshnika Patra, Michael Questa and Aubrianna St. Clair. The team was coached by Kathy Stamets.

Tags

Local & Social