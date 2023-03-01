ST. BONAVENTURE — Allegany-Limestone Middle School had the top overall team in the 2023 MATHCOUNTS competition at St. Bonaventure University last month.
The Allegany-Limestone team was composed of students Sushanth Kondur, Eshnika Patra, Michael Questa and Aubrianna St. Clair. The team was coached by Kathy Stamets.
MATHCOUNTS is a national contest for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. The Contestants worked individually and in four-person school teams on questions designed by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), the main sponsoring organization.
Allegany-Limestone competed against teams from Clarence Middle School and The Nichols School of Buffalo.
The top individuals were: first place, Michael-Daniel Giglio of Clarence; second place, Evan Liao-Cheng of Nichols; and third place, Kondur of Allegany-Limestone.
The top individuals earned scholarships to St. Bonaventure University and the teams have been invited to the New York state competition to be held this month in Saratoga Springs. The top individuals from the state contest will advance to the national competition in May.
In addition to NSPE and other financial support, the event at St. Bonaventure was supported by an anonymous grant.