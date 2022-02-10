ALLEGANY — The cast and crew of “Cinderella” have spent the past several weeks preparing for a grand ball of royal proportions right in the auditorium at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School, and you’re invited.
The Allegany-Limestone Drama Club will present their production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” this weekend.
Under the direction of drama club advisor Stephan Ahl, 30 students on stage and eight students behind the scenes have risen to a challenging season for the musical. Ahl said the students have done well handling the constant changes and limitations of COVID-19, including some students not feeling well and having to quarantine.
“We’ve had some kids miss an entire week of rehearsal, but then they come back and they integrate as if they were here the whole time,” he said. “I’m really impressed with them.”
Following the first rehearsals immediately after the Thanksgiving break, Ahl said the students have worked well together. Because students can join in seventh grade, he said there has been a nice mix of experienced students and newcomers.
“I’ve noticed the juniors and seniors really helping the seventh and eighth graders out, finding their spots and moving in the right direction,” he said. “They do a great job working with each other.”
One of the seniors in the cast is Alec Silluzio, who plays Prince Christopher and has been in the drama club every year since seventh grade. Silluzio said he enjoys the arts and singing, but his favorite part is getting to know all the kids and growing those relationships.
“A lot more well known so it’s more fun to go about it,” he said of the production. “Everyone likes to put their own spin on it, and I think that’s a lot more fun.”
The story is Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s adaptation of the classic fairytale that first premiered as a television special in 1957. The musical has had several professional stage adaptations since including a Broadway production in 2013 and a TV remake in 1997.
“It’s definitely a classic,” Ahl said. After talking with the students and band teacher Dr. Cyril Bodnar and chorus teacher Alex Scalise, he said it was a perfect fit for the kids.
“It’s all about this girl who feels trapped and doesn’t know what’s possible,” he said. “It’s all about opening up and moving on, so we thought what a wonderful message two years into the pandemic that anything is possible.”
Other than working around the COVID-19 pandemic, Ahl said there haven’t been any challenges or difficulties with the production. However, something unique about the production has to do with Cinderella actor Olivia Graham.
“We found out that her mother, who also went to Allegany High School, had the same role when she was in high school,” Ahl explained. “It wasn’t intential, but it’s a generational show, which is interesting.”
Graham, a sophomore, has also been in the drama club since seventh grade. She said she enjoys drama club because of the opportunity to step into someone else’s shoes and do something different from her usual personality.
“There aren’t a lot of musicals that have magical changing costumes so that’s very fun,” she said of why she likes this production.
Ahl said the drama club is an important part of the school for students who may not be not excel in academics or sports. He said after the cast and crew put so much work into their studies during the school day, drama club gives them a chance to show off their creative talents.
“We have kids who come to school sometimes just because they have a program after school, so it’s a great symbiotic relationship between the classroom and after school,” he said.
Playing the Fairy Godmother is Gia Haid, a junior who is in her fifth year in the drama club. She said she’s done performing arts since she was very young and enjoys the environment and the people involved.
“It’s really nice to get closer with my friends in the cast,” she said. “With all the difficulties with COVID, I’m impressed with how everyone has handled wearing their mask and doing all the right measures for it.”
As more local theater productions have been able to take place in recent months, Ahl said having a drama club at the school is so important not only for the kids but the community as well as a way to participate in local events again.
“We do have a mask requirement, but it’s a nice safe way to re-enter the space of theater,” he said.
Performances of “Cinderella” at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Masks are required inside the school.
Tickets are $10 each for general admission, $8 for students and seniors. Call (716) 375-6600 for more information.