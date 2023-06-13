ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School District will participate again this year in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge, according to a letter sent to district parents.
To be eligible to receive free meals at a camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Children who are part of a household that receives foods stamps or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.
The following 2023-24 annual household income eligibility standards will be used for determining eligibility for free meals:
One person — $26,973.
Two people — $36,482.
Three people — $45,991.
Four people — $55,500.
Five people — $65,009/
Six people — $74,518.
Seven people — $84,027.
Eight people — $93,536.
An application for Free and Reduced Price School Meals/Milk must be filled out by participating families. Persons interested in receiving more information should contact: Allegany-Limestone CSD, 3131 Five Mile Road Allegany, NY 14706-9627 or call (716) 375-6600.