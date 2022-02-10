ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone District Superintendent Tony Giannicchi told members of the Board of Education Tuesday night he didn’t foresee New York’s school mask mandate ending anytime soon.
Wednesday would prove him right, as Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she would not extend the indoor mask mandate for businesses due to expire today. The decision on schools will come in early March.
Hochul said at a press conference Wednesday that schools would receive COVID-19 tests for students to determine if positive cases were on the increase after students’ winter break. That data will be key in helping state officials determine when it will be safe for students to remove their masks, the governor indicated.
“People are looking for metrics,” Giannicchi said. “Will it (mask mandate) end at some point?”said
Case numbers in Cattaraugus County are still high, but coming down.” Giannicchi. While he doesn’t expect student vaccination rates to be to the sole determining factor they may play a part in the governor lifting the school mask mandate, he said.
The school district has “maxed out” in the number of students attending vaccination clinics at the high school, the superintendent said. A follow up clinic for a second dose of vaccine was held Wednesday, he said.
Still, it’s hard to say what percentage of students age 5 and above are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Everyone agrees that wearing masks in school is better than remote learning. That has been the aim of the school district since September.
“We wanted to make sure kids have regular in-school experiences and do it safely,” Giannicchi said. They have done it with masks and contact tracing if someone did test positive for COVID-19.
“We have tried to provide every opportunity for kids,” the superintendent said. The musical “Cindrella” is being performed at the school this Friday and Saturday. The cast will be masked when the stage is crowded, but unmasked if only one or two performers are in the spotlight.
Concerts and basketball and volleyball games have been held with those participating wearing masks as well as the audience or fans in the stands. A dance that will be held in the bus garage was rescheduled from this month to later in March.
Giannicchi said the board also discussed seeking bids for phase 3 of the district’s current capital project at the elementary school and bus garage.
With about $2 million remaining from a $10 million capital bond, the board is looking at additional HVAC work to upgrade ventilation. Landscaping in front of the school is also being considered “to make it look more welcoming” Giannicchi said.