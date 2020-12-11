ALLEGANY — The top administrator at Allegany-Limestone Central School District recently demonstrated just how easy a rapid COVID-19 test can be on the district’s Facebook site.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said he posted comments and a video of himself, and two students, having the rapid test administered by the school nurses in the event the region is designated as a yellow zone by the state.
In his comments to district residents, Giannicchi said “ALCS is preparing for the administration of the Rapid Antigen COVID -19 test to be administered by the Cattaraugus County Health Department SHOULD our region be designated as a Yellow Zone.”
Giannicchi said that if that should become the case, the district is required to test 20% of students and staff in order to continue with in-person instruction.
“Parents can opt their children out of testing, but the district is still required to have 20% of students and staff tested over a two-week period immediately following the announcement of a Yellow Zone designation in order to continue with in-person instruction,” Giannicchi said. “If the results of the testing reveal that the positivity rate among the 20% of those tested is lower than the Yellow Zone’s current 7-day positivity rate, testing at that school will no longer be required to continue.”
When contacted for additional comments on the possible administration of rapid tests, Giannicchi said the county has a mobile testing unit they would send to the schools to provide testing.
“We would be required to test 20% of our staff and students per building (elementary and middle high school) in a two-week period,” he explained. “I think the swab test was a big concern of parents, and mine. The swab test they would use would be the less obtrusive one that only goes around the rim of your nose. The biggest effect that (my daughters and I) had was that it tickled and made you want to sneeze at the same time.”
Giannicchi said guidance on testing for red and yellow zones was provided by Bobby Kuhn, EMS coordinator of Cattaraugus County Emergency Services.
On a final note, in his Facebook message to the district, Giannicchi asked staff and students “continue to wear a mask, social distance and wash and/or sanitize your hands. I am very thankful for our school community and our collective effort at keeping our students and staff healthy and safe.”