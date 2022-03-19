Allegany-Limestone staff explore DEI in development day

ALLEGANY — The faculty and staff at Allegany-Limestone Central School spent Friday learning how to better understand and integrate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the schools.
Paige Kinnaird, Director of Instruction at the district, said there had been a number of initiatives from the state concerning DEI in schools.
“Our staff development day today provided a diverse offering of workshops to address the many different areas associated with DEI,” she said.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the Board of Education first began discussing DEI about two years ago shortly before the coronavirus pandemic. He said he was glad they could continue those talks now.
“The DEI initiative was a state-wide initiative, but the board really took upon themselves to bring it to our district. We’ve been planning this for a while,” he said. “It’s really about not just accepting the kid that we get into our district but making them be a part of our district.”
The morning included work in classrooms and engagement with a gallery walk posted in hallways at both the elementary and middle/high schools. The purpose of the walk was to share thoughts and reflections on a variety of DEI topics prior to the events scheduled for the afternoon.
In the gallery, a variety of quotes and essential questions were posted throughout the buildings and staff were asked to stop by, read what is written and add their own thoughts and comments.
“There are no right or wrong answers to any of the questions posed on the gallery walk,” Kinnard said. “They were posed to allow all staff members to begin reflecting on these practices, which sometimes include our assumptions and biases.”
As part of the district’s federal funding, the administration is looking at new furniture for classrooms, libraries and common areas. A variety of furniture items were on display throughout the morning for staff to engage with and provide feedback.
The highlight of the day was a presentation from keynote speaker Jeannie Gainsburg, an award-winning educational trainer and consultant in the field of LGBTQ+ inclusion and effective allyship, on Identities Etiquette and Common Bloopers.
“Mostly what I find among participants and people in my audience like you are big-hearted people who want to do the right thing and are scared to death that they’re going to mess up,” she said. “My goal today is to give you some tools and actionable language items and tweaks that will help you and encourage you to have conversations with people rather than being silenced by that fear that you’re going to mess up, because we’re all going to mess up.”
Formerly the Education Director at the Out Alliance in Rochester, Gainsburg is the founder of Savvy Ally Action and author of the book, “The Savvy Ally: A Guide for Becoming a Skilled LGBTQ+ Advocate.” She has a BA in psychology from Brown University and an MA in social work and social research from Bryn Mawr College.
In January 2019, Gainsburg received a citation from the New York State Assembly for Distinguished Educational & Human Rights Services for her work in promoting LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.
In her address, Gainsburg discusses several common LGBTQ+ terms and identities and how they are constantly changing. “It’s more important to listen to how people are identifying themselves,” she noted.
Gainsburg said it is difficult to keep up, and many people feel intimidated by all the changes and are silenced by the fear that they will accidentally say something that will offend someone. However, this workshop’s goal was to help relieve this anxiety by offering easy, respectful language tips and suggestions for how to mess up properly.
“We want to forgiver ourselves — easier said than done,” she said. “And then we want to make sure we get it right the next time.”
At the end of the presentation, participants had a list of the most common LGBTQ+ etiquette bloopers, better language suggestions, best-practice communication tips and increased confidence in their ability to have respectful interactions with and about LGBTQ+ students, parents and coworkers.
Following Gainsburg’s presentation, the staff split up into a number of breakout sessions with a focus on specific areas of DEI. Gainsburg led one session on pronouns, such as how to share, use and gather them — as well as how someone can mess them up.
In another session, Della Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development, spoke on the rich history of the communities and the important work of the center.
Kinnaird presented on Intercultural Development Inventory, how it provides useful feedback to individuals and groups about how they engage cultural diversity and identifies issues that may be impeding them from bridging more effectively across cultural differences.
Dr. Jevon Hunter, the Woods-Beals Endowed Chair of Urban Education at SUNY Buffalo State, discussed how the Culturally Responsive Sustaining (CRS) Framework helps the staff makes DEI work connect to the daily work within the classrooms and in interactions with students.
In the final session, Julio Fuentes, a member of the Olean Board of Education, focused on the topic of inclusion and the promotion of respectability when considering and working with individuals with disabilities.
Kinnaird said anytime the district is afforded the opportunity to have the training like those held Friday that help staff identify their perceptions or biases, it’s beneficial for the students.
“All too often we don’t have the opportunity to discuss some of these concepts in safe environments, and that was the goal for today,” she added.