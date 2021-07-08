ALLEGANY — Several new staff members were hired and the resignations of several others were accepted during the Allegany-Limestone Central School District board meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the board approved the hiring of Carmen Adamucci Jr. as a middle school/high school English teacher, beginning Sept. 1; Cyril Bodner III as a kindergarten through 12th grade music teacher, beginning Sept. 1; and Dawn Acosta, as a grade 2 and grade 1 through six special education teacher, beginning Sept. 1.
Also appointed were Jamie Snyder as long-term substitute physical education teacher, effective Sept. 1; Michael Bushnell to a maintenance mechanic position, effective July 26; and Tina Kozlowski, Carolynee LaFeber and Karen Moore as part-time school bus monitors, beginning Sept. 1.
The board accepted the resignations of Shelly Carson from position of English teacher, Cortney Linnecke from the position of English teacher, Robin Kozlowski from position of keyboard specialist and Melanie Knowles from the position of musical assistant.
Giannicchi also said summer school began Tuesday for secondary students and an elementary enrichment program will begin in August.
In addition, he said summer meals will be provided to district students next week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the middle/high school.
In other updates, Giannicchi said the capital project at the elementary campus is moving along well, as crews with Kinley Corp. in Allegany began working on the project as soon as school let out in late June.
“I think the majority of (the project) will be done by fall,” Giannicchi said of the capital project. He did note the playground may not be completed at the start of school, but should be ready sometime in the fall.
“We tried to order the playground equipment as early as possible but we don’t have control on how long it takes to get here,” he explained.
Major replacements, such as the boiler systems, however, will be completed. In addition, the HVAC system, which will include an upgraded ventilation system, will be finished by the start of school.
The $10 million capital improvement project at the elementary school and bus garage on Maple Avenue has included the installation of new LED lighting throughout the campus as well as new tiling in the halls and on the walls.
The tiling provides a uniform look for the campus which had add-on building projects over the years. Also included in the project is the renovation of the courtyard as well as other upgrades on campus throughout the summer.
In sharing other recent events, Giannicchi said last week’s basketball camp for boys and girls in the school district had approximately 100 students in attendance under the direction of basketball coaches Katie Duggan and Glen Anderson.
“We had kids of all ages who were all over the place here last week, so it was really neat,” Giannicchi said.
Prior to the board meeting, a reorganizational meeting was held during which incumbent board president Sue Schifley and vice president Kim Palmer were reelected to their leadership positions.