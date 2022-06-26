ALLEGANY — An even 100 seniors received their diplomas from Allegany-Limestone High School Saturday afternoon in the combined district’s 27th commencement ceremony.
Kimberly Moore, high school principal, said the graduates have a variety of plans for their futures, from colleges and universities to trade schools, military service and immediate employment. But not before a recap of all the accomplished in another unusual year.
“I really want to thank you for leaving us with such fond memories,” she said.
Moore said it started their senior year when the group asked to celebrate a “senior sunrise” together on the turf field. And although they experienced setbacks along the way, including some instances of remote learning.
“But we recovered, and we enjoyed numerous spirit days because our winter dance was not only rescheduled once but twice due to COVID,” she added.
Sports, music and academics continued, Moore said. More than one athlete, musician, scholar and BOCES attendee represented the district at state events. She said a humous updated version of “Cinderella” occupied the stage, even though actors still had to don masks. And numerous students held jobs after school, helped family members and volunteered in the community.
“I want to thank you for also reminding us that challenges can be turned into victories because of hope, and I hope that you never lose the power of hope,” Moore said. “It’s an honor for a principal to stand with the graduating class, and I know everyone in this room and at home feels the exact same sense of honor and pride I do with these graduates today.”
Salutatorian Jack Peterson said high school has had its ups and downs, and while many of them will come to miss their high school friends, others will not. Peterson shared a parable with his classmates about a man traveling in the desert, saying there are smaller moments in life, like a rest after a long day, and bigger moments, such as graduating high school, and both are worth remembering.
“In short, embrace the little things and they big things as you, the Class of 2022, travel the desert of life, appreciate every bit of relief you can get and savor that which is good, and maybe, just maybe, the desert won’t seem so dry,” he said.
Valedictorian Bradley Walton said if someone were to ask his classmates how long they think it would take to get to graduation, they would have said it couldn’t happen soon enough. But time has indeed flown by, and they’ve had to overcome a number of obstacles, most notably a global pandemic that shutdown school.
“As a class, we must remember some of the lyrics from our class song. As Taylor Swift proudly state, ‘Tonight is the night we forget about deadlines.’ Well, for some of us, that is,” he said. “We made it to graduation, and now it’s time to move out of the Allegany-Limestone swamp and move onto our next adventures.”
GRADUATES
Kasia Ambuski, Logan Alan Andrus, Alexander I. Arabatzis, Jamie Marie Bello, Damion Allen Bish, Elizabeth A. Black, Connor David Boser, Jacob Richard Brink, Jacob P. Brockel, Steven Alton Canada, Kohl Joseph Carpenter, Daniel Casey, John Franklin Charles, Madalyn Jane Colburn, Mackenzie M. Cowburn, Damin J. Crowley, Tyler Stephen Curran, EmaLee J. Dedrick, Felicia Leigh DeGolier, Maddox K. DeLong, Gianna Michele DeRose, Nolan P. Donavon, Allison Rae Farnham, Elliott V. Fisher, Mason David Fisher, Emma Foster, Kearstin Belle Foster, Louis James Friedhaber, Katie Nicole Furlong, Matthew Hunter Giardini, Sidney A. Gleason, Halley Elizabeth Glover, Nathaniel R. Goldsmith, Joshua Shields Graham, Cody James Guthrie, Emma Grace Hall, Nathaniel C. Harrington, Gracie May Hasselberg, Michael Andrew Hayes, Tenley E. Hemphill, Donald Edward Higgs, Jr., Airen Rose Isaman, Mariyah Lynn Jackson, Trinstin Reed Jackson, Colton D. Jacoby, Mallory Eileen Jakubczyk, Hailey M. Jones, Stephanie Ann Karl, Matthew James Kellogg, Kylee M. Kiener, David James Kohlmeier, Adelyn Rose Kolb, Gavin Joseph Kwiatkowski, Hudson Charles Kwiatkowski, Chance T. LaCroix, Jack M. Langdon, Joshua L. Lea, Kaidenn Lermineau, Emily Susan Lippert, Angelina Marie Loiacono, Jenna Lynn Louser, Jailynn P. Magara, Kortney N. Magara, Jenna E. Margeson, Jacob William Marino, Kinsey M. McAfee, Joshua Evan Meacham, Kamar M. Milliner, Rebecca Rosalinda Nagel, Lynzee S. Nolder, Jacob A. Owen, Maris Kate Parmelee, Jaggar T. Pascucci, Joel Michael Peck, Brooke Elizabeth Pecorella, Alexis Lillian Peters, Jack J. Peterson, Kendall Rae Podolski, Jack Henry Quattrone, Gabriella Lynn Rhodes, Kelsey Paige Riordan, Elizabeth Mary Ronolder, Kelsey Lynne Shea, Alec M. Silluzio, Larry John Dallas Snyder, Caleb A. Spring, Madeline Clara Straub, Carter D. Strawcutter, Alyssa Marie Studley, Shane Leslie Sworts, Sydney Jett Ulasewicz, Kevin M. Voegelin, Matthew Lee Volz, Bradley Michael Walton, Kate M. Warner, Allison R. Watkins, Triston Michael Watson, Anna Lynn Wolfgang, Dominic Gaetano Wright and Alexander Wyant.
AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS
Jamie Bello: Jamestown Business College Academic Progress Award.
Elizabeth Black: Robert and Marjorie Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship, Triple “C” Award, Academic Booster Club Award.
Jacob Richard Brink: Odis Barber Memorial Scholarship, Olean Lions Club Bert Dohl Memorial Scholarship, J.M. Hodges Educational Fund Trust Award, John J. Murphy Scholarship, Joseph and Cecily Higgins Scholarship, Class of 1981 Scholarship, Dresser Rand Employees Scholarship, Edward “Red” Martiny Award, Academic Booster Club Awards, Allegany American Legion (Sons of) Charles Harbel Squadron #892, Allegany-Limestone Teacher’s Association.
Kohl Carpenter: Dresser Rand Employees Scholarship.
John Charles: NYS Award of Academic Excellence, Sugra & Yahya Khairullah Award for Academic Excellence & Service, Dr. Rudy Burt Scholarship, Enchanted Mountain Exchange Club Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, ACS Alumni Scholarship.
Madalyn Colburn: Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship.
Mackenzie Cowburn: Triple “C” Award.
Tyler Curran: Bob and Helen Carpenter Sportsman Scholarship.
EmaLee Dedrick: Jonathon Teuscher Award.
Maddox DeLong: Coaches Merit Award.
Gianna DeRose: Olean Lions Club Bert Dohl Memorial Scholarship, Triple “C” Award, Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, Frank A. Martin 111 Memorial Scholarship, Heart and Hustle, Academic Booster Club Award.
Elliott Fisher: Ryan Aderman Memorial Scholarship, Joseph D. Thropp Memorial Award.
Mason Fisher: Chipmonk Community Hall Scholarship.
Kearstin Foster: Odis Barber Memorial Scholarship, Clem and Ida Martiny Scholarship, Allegany-Limestone Teacher’s Association.
Katie Furlong: Triple “C” Award, L.K. Foote Family Memorial Trust Award, Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, ACS Alumni Scholarship, Allegany-Limestone Teacher’s Association.
Matthew Giardini: Duggan and Duggan Senior Athlete, Academic Booster Club Awards, Apprentice Award.
Sidney Gleason: Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Awards, Allegany American Legion (Sons of) Charles Harbel Squadron #892, Allegany-Limestone Teacher’s Association.
Halley Glover: Mohammed and Sakeena Iqbal Health Care Award, NYS Award of Academic Excellence, Academic Booster Club Awards.
Nathaniel Goldsmith: Academic Booster Club Awards.
Nathaniel Harrington: Limestone Union Free Alumni Scholarship, Bob and Helen Carpenter Sportsman Scholarship.
Mariyah Jackson: Jamestown Business College: Academic Progress Award.
Hailey Jones: Jamestown Community College Unified Student Assistance Scholarship, Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship Fund, Allegany American Legion (Sons of) Charles Harbel Squadron #892.
Stephanie Karl: Academic Booster Club Awards.
Matthew Kellogg: Allegany American Legion Richard Straub Memorial Trade School or Apprentice Award.
Adelyn Kolb: Michael A. Vossler Memorial Award.
Hudson Kwiatkowski: Heart and Hustle
Chance LaCroix: Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, Frank A. Martin 111 Memorial Scholarship, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award.
Emily Lippert: J. Michael Shane and City of Olean Firefighters Scholarship, Duggan and Duggan Senior Athlete.
Angelina Loiacono: The Reva “Ma” DeArmitt Scholarship, L.K. Foote Family Memorial Trust Award, Allegany American Legion-Legionnaire/Auxiliary Achievement.
Jenna Louser: Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship.
Jailynn Magara: Jamestown Business College Academic Progress Award.
Kinsey McAfee: Academic Booster Club Awards.
Kamar Milliner: Triple “C” Award.
Jacob Owen: Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship, Dr. Jeff Miller Memorial Scholarship, Allegany-Limestone Teacher’s Association, Allegany American Legion-Legionnaire/Auxiliary Achievement, Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship.
Maris Parmelee: Class of 1972 Academic Award in Memory of Thomas Feneran, BOCES Outstanding Student Award.
Brooke Pecorella: The William S. Bielecki Celebration Scholarship, Kothari Family Fund Health Care Scholarship, Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship, Coaches Merit Award, Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, Allegany American Aegion-Legionnaire/Auxiliary Achievement, Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship.
Alexis Peters: Academic Booster Club Awards.
Jack Peterson: Jamestown Community College Unified Student Assistance Scholarship, Jamestown Community College Student of the Year, NYS Award of Academic Excellence.
Gabriella Rhodes: Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship, Triple “C” Award, Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship.
Kelsey Riordan: Odis Barber Memorial Scholarship, Olean Lions Club Bert Dohl Memorial Scholarship, Patty Putt Service Award, United BOCES Teachers Association Scholarship, Karen A. Kunz Memorial Scholarship, Frank A. Martin 111 Memorial Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Fund, Cattaraugus County Board of Realtors Scholarship Fund.
Elizabeth Ronolder: The Ora and Bernard Gavin Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, Allegany Memorial PTA.
Kelsey Shea: Michael A. Vossler Memorial Award.
Alec Silluzio: Dustin Jae Fleming Memorial Award for Creative Arts.
Madeline Straub: Mohammed and Sakeena Iqbal Health Care Award, Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship, Odis Barber Memorial Scholarship, The Ora and Bernard Gavin Scholarship, Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship, Edward “Red” Martiny Award, Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, Frank A. Martin 111 Memorial Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, Allegany American Legion (Sons of) Charles Harbel Squadron #892, Allegany-Limestone Teacher’s Association.
Kevin Voegelin: Class of 1972 Academic Award in Memory of Thomas Feneran.
Matthew Volz: Patty Putt Service Award, Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award.
Bradley Walton: The Ora and Bernard Gavin Scholarship, James Zwald Memorial Spanish Language Award, Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, ACS Alumni Scholarship, Allegany American Legion (Sons of) Charles Harbel Squadron #892, Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship, Chipmonk Community Hall Scholarship, NYS Award of Academic Excellence.
Anna Wolfgang: The Long/Vossler Scholarship, J. Michael Shane and City of Olean Firefighters Scholarship, Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship, Frederick G. Grace Memorial Scholarship Award, Academic Booster Club Award, Allegany-Limestone Teacher’s Association.