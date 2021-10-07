ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School District bus garage is being used for much more than just storing buses during the coronavirus.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi reported to members of the Board of Education Tuesday night that the 22-bay garage was the scene of last week’s Family Fun Night.
“The doors were open, so there was good air circulation,” Giannicchi said. “The kids were playing games in the parking lot and on the grass.”
The Parent Teacher Organization organized the Family Fun Night, the superintendent said. They held a book fair and basket raffle as fundraisers.
“It was very well-attended,” Giannicchi said. “People are looking for something the family can do in a safe environment.”
The bus garage, on Maple Avenue near the elementary school, also was the site of the Gators’ Homecoming dance Saturday night after the football game, Giannicchi said.
“The kids loved it,” the superintendent said of the warehouse-like bus garage. “It was decorated very well. We had good participation. The kids said they want to hold their next dance there.”
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, the school bus garage served as a drive-through COVID-19 test station for the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The district also brought back the homecoming bonfire, Giannicchi said.
District officials maintain COVID-19 protocols for all activities on school grounds, during and after school.
“We decided over the summer that our goal was to have kids in school, in person, every day,” Giannicchi said. “We already have experience following safety protocols.”
The students, he said, are adapting. So are teachers and staff, who had a hand in developing the COVID-19 protocols — face masks and distancing.
As of Monday, the school district district had reported two junior-senior high school students tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
Giannicchi said the accounting firm Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro of Olean had reported a “clean audit” of the district’s 2020-21 school year finances.
The school board will meet next on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the bus garage.