ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in Room 42 at the middle/high school.
The board is scheduled to approve a memorandum of agreement with the Allegany-Limestone Teachers Association that will temporarily allow for a shorter period in which to submit a letter of resignation.
The memorandum of agreement also calls for all members of the teachers association to participate in direct deposit for payroll.
The board will also vote on disposing of 22 cookbooks fom the former home economics classroom, girls basketball duffle bags and jerseys, football jerseys, 20 Texas Instrument calculators, five Light Speed amplifiers and one easy listening FM hearing system.